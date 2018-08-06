Apertura Capital LLC Sells 285,946 Shares of Trivago NV – (TRVG)

Apertura Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 36.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285,946 shares during the quarter. Trivago comprises 0.6% of Apertura Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Apertura Capital LLC’s holdings in Trivago were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trivago by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Trivago by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Trivago by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 387,669 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trivago from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trivago from $7.30 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Trivago opened at $4.24 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.05. Trivago NV – has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

