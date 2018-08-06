Aperio Group LLC Acquires 42,863 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,863 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,588,000 after buying an additional 4,033,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in General Mills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,682,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,171,000 after buying an additional 598,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in General Mills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,504,000 after buying an additional 1,311,067 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 705,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills opened at $47.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,818 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,471 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

