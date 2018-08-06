Apache (APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.13.

APA opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Apache has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 12.57%. equities research analysts forecast that Apache will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.67%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 575.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

