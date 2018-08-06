ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (ANH) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.02

News articles about ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6657135846877 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

ANH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,460. The firm has a market cap of $474.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 42.08 and a current ratio of 42.08. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 27.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

