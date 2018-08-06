ANSYS’s (ANSS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe this is likely partially due to increased FX headwinds, but believe the majority of this likely represents a shift in business between F3Q and F2Q, as F2Q18 total software license revenue was ~$19M above consensus. For F18 under ASC 606, total revenue guidance was essentially maintained at the midpoint on a reported basis (with a tighter range), and was ~1% above consensus at the midpoint. The company noted that it is effectively raising total revenue guidance in constant currency, as it faces greater FX headwinds than when prior guidance was given three months ago. Non-GAAP EPS guidance was slightly above consensus at the low-end of the range, and above at the midpoint.””

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANSS. Goldman Sachs Group raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

ANSYS traded up $2.39, hitting $175.66, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 574,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,126. ANSYS has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total value of $6,591,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,465 shares of company stock worth $7,801,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,958,000 after buying an additional 334,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,822,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,295,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,571,000 after buying an additional 67,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,692,000 after buying an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 755,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,620,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

