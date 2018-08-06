Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 46.9522665776388 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
- Americans are ditching beer — here’s how Anheuser-Busch InBev’s new incoming marketing chief plans to fix it (businessinsider.com)
- Is Heineken risking too much to chase Anheuser-Busch InBev in China? – Comment (just-drinks.com)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev Launches $100,000 Global Sustainability Accelerator (cleantechnica.com)
- Heineken Is Buying a 40% Stake In China’s Top Brewer (bloomberg.com)
- Cheap Chinese Beer Won’t Refresh Heineken (finance.yahoo.com)
Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $100.64 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $91.70 and a twelve month high of $126.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.
