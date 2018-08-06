Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 46.9522665776388 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $100.64 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $91.70 and a twelve month high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

