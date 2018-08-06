Andeavor (ANDV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Andeavor traded up $1.21, reaching $148.39, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Andeavor has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Andeavor alerts:

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $831,490.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,349,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,766,897.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.99, for a total transaction of $2,939,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,336,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,121 shares of company stock worth $51,384,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ANDV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Andeavor from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.