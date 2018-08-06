Analyzing COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS: CLPBY) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get COLOPLAST A/S/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 1 4 15 0 2.70

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $152.32, indicating a potential upside of 4.89%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.31 billion 9.24 $564.23 million $0.27 39.85 Edwards Lifesciences $3.44 billion 8.85 $583.60 million $3.80 38.21

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR. Edwards Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Edwards Lifesciences does not pay a dividend. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.78% 75.48% 32.25% Edwards Lifesciences 19.59% 29.11% 16.07%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats COLOPLAST A/S/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Urology Care, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products for intestinal dysfunction resulting from disease, accident, and congenital disorder. The company's ostomy care products include colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags under the SenSura brand; and SenSura Mio, a colostomy product with elastic adhesive that fits individual body shapes, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. It also offers urology care products for people suffering from diseases and symptoms of the urinary system, pelvic floor prolapse, and the male reproductive system, such as urinary incontinence, kidney stones, enlarged prostate, and impotence. The company's disposable surgical devices include prostate catheters and stents used for urological and gynecological applications before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. In addition, it provides continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. Further, the company offers wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as disinfectant liquids or creams used to protect and treat the skin and to clean wounds. Additionally, it offers Interdry, a textile placed in a skin fold to absorb moisture for treatment and prevention of skin fold problems, such as fungal infections, damaged skin, or odour nuisance. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings and the beating-heart mitral repair systems; and cardiac cannula devices, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; Oximetry Central Venous catheters, as well as clinical monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological status; and disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.