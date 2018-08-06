Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hershey (HSY)

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2018 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $98.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/4/2018 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hershey remains on track with constant innovations, which are expected to contribute to its 2018 performance. Further, the company is progressing well with international growth and is accelerating its business in key markets like China, India, Brazil and Mexico. Additionally, we commend the company’s focus on productivity improvements and cost savings. To this end, the company is likely to gain from its Margin for Growth program, which is aimed at improving operating margin. We also expect these efforts to uplift Hershey’s shares that have lagged the industry in three months. The company has been witnessing tepid revenue growth for a while. Soft sales due to changing consumer shopping habits and intense competition from the broader snacking environment in the United States were largely responsible. Also, high freight and logistics costs as well as additional investments in trade and packaging remain threats to margins.”

6/27/2018 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hershey remains on track with constant innovations, which are expected to contribute to its 2018 performance. Further, the company is progressing well with international growth and is accelerating its business in key markets like China, India, Brazil and Mexico. Additionally, we commend the company’s focus on productivity improvements and cost savings. To this end, the company is likely to gain from its Margin for Growth program, which is aimed at improving operating margin. We also expect these efforts to uplift Hershey’s shares that have lagged the industry in three months. The company has been witnessing tepid revenue growth for a while. Soft sales due to changing consumer shopping habits and intense competition from the broader snacking environment in the United States were largely responsible. Also, high freight and logistics costs as well as additional investments in trade and packaging remain threats to margins.”

6/13/2018 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

Hershey stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.81. 38,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,005. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.04%.

In other news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 16.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Hershey by 64.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 29.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 441,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

