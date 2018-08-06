Analysts Set Qiagen NV (QGEN) Target Price at $36.80

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Qiagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Commerzbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Qiagen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 107,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qiagen by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Qiagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen opened at $38.08 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.89 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

