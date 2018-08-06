Analysts Set Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) PT at $57.25

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas traded up $0.40, reaching $64.95, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 112,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,215. Northwest Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Northwest Natural Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

