Analysts Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Price Target at $6.17

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of Limelight Networks opened at $4.37 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.25 million, a PE ratio of -218.50, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.32. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Vonderhaar sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,371 shares of company stock worth $736,655. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 195,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 72,011 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 283,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

