Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) PT at $179.51

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Benchmark increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.35 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised IAC/InterActiveCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 467.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 315,410 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 917,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,946,000 after acquiring an additional 258,141 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 417.9% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 112,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 68.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 111,693 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $12,722,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $152.71. 814,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $166.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.17 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

