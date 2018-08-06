Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Price Target at $36.50

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management traded up $0.05, reaching $33.75, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.69% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 107,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.