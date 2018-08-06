Analysts Set Apergy Corp (APY) PT at $47.75

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

APY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 419,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Apergy has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.70 million. analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

