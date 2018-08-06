Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Price Target at $104.43

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of Analog Devices opened at $96.56 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $968,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total value of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,311. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

