Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

8/3/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/16/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Pilgrim’s Pride’s shares have underperformed the industry. Elevated demand for plant-based protein products might dampen results of meat-product companies like Pilgrim’s Pride going forward. Furthermore, prevalent headwinds like stiff industry rivalry remain causes of concern. Also, the company witnessed commodity cost inflation of corn and soybeans in the first quarter, which remains a threat to profits. Nevertheless, successful integration activities of the Moy Park buyout will likely help in boosting the company’s European business, going forward. Moreover, premium brands like Del Dia will likely secure sturdier market response in the near term. The company’s unique portfolio strategy is also expected to strengthen its competency, moving ahead. Estimates for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 have remained stable lately, ahead of the earnings release.”

7/16/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.03. 1,788,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,449. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.43). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $604,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 28.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 635,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

