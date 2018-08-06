Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gartner (IT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gartner (NYSE: IT):

8/2/2018 – Gartner had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Gartner was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2018 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Gartner was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/18/2018 – Gartner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have a “$140.13” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Gartner was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – Gartner was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Gartner traded up $1.63, reaching $139.83, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $142.16. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,528 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $474,904.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $657,453.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,943,685. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth $205,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth $216,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

