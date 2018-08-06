Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report released on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 10,505 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $154,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 14,830 shares of company stock worth $220,722 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 3.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 36.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 5.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 110 properties containing a total of approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

