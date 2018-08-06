Analysts Issue Forecasts for CBRE Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for CBRE Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Shares of CBRE Group opened at $49.50 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.80. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $234,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $792,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,983 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $979,545,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $940,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $631,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $460,482,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $326,924,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

