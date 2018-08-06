Analysts Expect SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 9,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,868,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,660,000 shares during the period. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCYX remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 208,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,011. The company has a market cap of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.47. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

