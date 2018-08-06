Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPAA. BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America traded up $0.15, hitting $21.59, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

