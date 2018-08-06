Analysts Expect Control4 Corp (CTRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) to post $71.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Control4’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Control4 reported sales of $64.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Control4 will report full-year sales of $273.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $274.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $302.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $304.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Control4.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Control4 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Control4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $31.67 on Friday. Control4 has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $683.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.22.

In related news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $25,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $167,791.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,245. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

