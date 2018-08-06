Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to post sales of $9.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.15 billion and the highest is $9.29 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $8.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $42.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.80 billion to $42.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $44.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $185,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 448.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,893,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,675 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $38,919,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 472.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,799,000 after acquiring an additional 540,097 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $28,163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,152,000 after purchasing an additional 332,760 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy traded up $0.41, hitting $76.49, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 68,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,609. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

