Analysts Expect Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) to report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrick Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Barrick Gold reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will report full year sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrick Gold.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities set a $14.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Barrick Gold traded down $0.08, hitting $11.02, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 645,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,271,219. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 940,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,140 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 914.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 315,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 596,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

