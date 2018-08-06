Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.88. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Nomura cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6,587.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 193,140 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands traded up $0.21, reaching $68.65, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,334. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

