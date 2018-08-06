Analysts Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. First Financial Northwest posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

FFNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, VP Ronnie J. Clariza sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $291,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joann E. Lee sold 22,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $391,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,861. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 873.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 298,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. 18,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,835. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

