Analysts Anticipate Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. bought 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 328,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 119,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1,660.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $73.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

