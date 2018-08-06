Amtech Systems (ASYS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ASYS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 132,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,164. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amtech Systems news, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $166,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.