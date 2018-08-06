Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ampco-Pittsburgh an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh traded up $0.05, reaching $10.15, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,287. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. sell-side analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 58,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

