AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $62.35, but opened at $57.15. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 2043280 shares trading hands.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,053. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

