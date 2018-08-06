AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services opened at $52.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $732,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,182,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $4,959,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.