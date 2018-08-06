AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) PT Lowered to $67.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

AMN Healthcare Services opened at $52.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 19,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,061,715.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,717.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $1,745,537.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $4,959,053 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $1,354,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 50.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

