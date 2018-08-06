Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $197.99 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

