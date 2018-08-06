American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,345,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,400,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,111,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 141,100 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 912,257 shares of company stock valued at $18,366,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

