American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters opened at $25.55 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

In related news, VP James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,618,521 shares of company stock worth $87,793,251. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

