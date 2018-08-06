America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) & Yirendai (YRD) Head-To-Head Review

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ: ATAX) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for America First Multifamily Investors and Yirendai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 2 0 0 2.00 Yirendai 0 2 3 0 2.60

America First Multifamily Investors presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.61%. Yirendai has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.25%. Given Yirendai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yirendai is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Yirendai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $70.38 million 5.51 $30.59 million $0.44 14.60 Yirendai $852.00 million 1.14 $210.83 million $3.45 4.63

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors. Yirendai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America First Multifamily Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 35.12% 9.48% 2.73% Yirendai 21.93% 51.90% 22.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Yirendai pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. America First Multifamily Investors pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yirendai pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yirendai beats America First Multifamily Investors on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 87 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,666 rental units located in 14 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.