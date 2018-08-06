AMERCO (UHAL) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total value of $862,397.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

Shares of AMERCO opened at $381.76 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $317.42 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.29). AMERCO had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

