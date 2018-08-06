Amdocs (DOX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Amdocs reported decent third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. However, the reduction in guidance for fiscal 2018 makes us sceptical. The company’s exposure to foreign currency exchange rate risk is a major concern. Amdocs saw a decline in sequential revenues from Europe due to foreign exchange fluctuations. Moreover, high concentration risk remains a significant challenge. The anticipated double-digit decline in revenues from AT&T is an overhang on the stock, which has underperformed the industry year-to-date. Nonetheless, Amdocs benefits from its growing client base and portfolio expansion. With strategic acquisitions, the company has further evolved as a unique vendor providing both end-to-end business support solutions and operating support solutions to the carrier marketplace.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.71. 3,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.00%. equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amdocs by 102.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

