Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,005,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,651,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Robert Rosen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $8,770,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,608.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,958. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.