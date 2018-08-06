Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 286.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 56.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 63.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

