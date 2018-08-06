Altice USA (ATUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report released on Sunday. Barclays currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $16.25 to $35.29 and gave the company a focus list rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA traded up $0.71, reaching $17.96, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 362,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,188. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.50 and a beta of 0.48. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Altice USA had a net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $4,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $65,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,250,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.