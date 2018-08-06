Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $524,000 Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,832 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leo J. Hill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $96,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $384,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.92 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.84%. analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

