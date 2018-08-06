Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 918 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 169.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $243.32 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

