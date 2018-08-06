Alps Advisors Inc. Has $540,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Cummins stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.