Alps Advisors Inc. Has $529,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,801,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,609,000 after purchasing an additional 241,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 127,603 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,351,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,942 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,335,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,775,000 after purchasing an additional 833,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,115,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Macquarie cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group opened at $62.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

