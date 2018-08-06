Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Position Lifted by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises 4.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Alphabet Inc Class A worth $1,224,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,235.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,238.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $918.60 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

