Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,000 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $117.17 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $120.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

