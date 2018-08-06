Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 20,079 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 119.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate opened at $14.03 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $406.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

