Alliance Data Systems (ADS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/2/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Organic growth at Alliance Data remained a key strength, indicated by solid revenues. Strategic acquisitions helped the company grow inorganically. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne and Epsilon segments should consistently drive the top line. Sturdy balance sheet position leads to effective capital deployment. A lowered corporate tax rate, reducing net deferred tax liabilities and future cash tax, will likely rake in additional $100 million in free cash flow. For 2018, core EPS is expected between $22.50 and $23 on $8.2 billion revenues. The company has seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates move north in the last 30 days. However, rising debt level driving higher interest expenses, higher operating expenses eroding pre-tax margin and reliance on limited clients for revenues are a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

7/25/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $261.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s second-quarter bottom line beat estimates on the strength of Card Services and LoyaltyOne segment results. Organic growth at Alliance Data remained a key strength, indicated by solid revenues. Strategic acquisitions helped the company grow inorganically. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne and Epsilon segments should consistently drive the top line. Sturdy balance sheet position leads to effective capital deployment. A lowered corporate tax rate, reducing net deferred tax liabilities and future cash tax, will likely rake in additional $100 million in free cash flow. For 2018, core EPS is expected between $22.50 and $23on $8.2 billion revenues. However, rising debt level driving higher interest expenses, higher operating expenses eroding pre-tax margin and reliance on limited clients for revenues are a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

7/20/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2018 – Alliance Data Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Alliance Data Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/18/2018 – Alliance Data Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/17/2018 – Alliance Data Systems is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/18/2018 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.59. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 23.57. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $192.02 and a 12 month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 202,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $201.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,884,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 330,246 shares of company stock valued at $66,585,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

